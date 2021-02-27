EVERYONE deserves to be cared for in their last days, and to be able to die peacefully at home if that’s their wish.

With the coronavirus pandemic, the choice to die at home has become more important than ever. By supporting the Great Daffodil Appeal, you’ll help ensure that whatever happens in the months ahead, Marie Curie Nurses can be there to provide the expert care so many families need.

At this unprecedented time, when so many people affected by terminal illness are feeling incredibly isolated and helpless, your support is all the more vital. Just as daffodils signal the beginning of spring, your gift will bring light and colour to many families after a particularly long and dark winter.

Please will you give £20 to the Great Daffodil Appeal and help fund an hour of expert care from a Marie Curie Nurse, as well as to remember those loved ones no longer with us?

“I’ll be remembering my mum. In her final few days, two Marie Curie Nurses came and cared for her as tenderly as if she was their own mother. They were so calm and kind, and brought us so much comfort – and when her time came, Mum slipped away peacefully and without pain. Afterwards, I wanted to become a Marie Curie Nurse myself, so I could give others the same attention and support that my own dear mum and family experienced.” - Marie Curie Nurse Alma Ainslie-Davies.

Together with millions of others across the UK, you can help Marie Curie Nurses like Alma to bring care and comfort to people living with a terminal illness and their families. It would mean the world if you could give a gift today by donating online at mariecurie.org.uk/alma or text NURSE to 70456 to give £5*. Thank you.

*You will be charged £5, plus one message at your standard network rate. Marie Curie receives 98% of your donation.