SCOTTISH Tory leader Douglas Ross has been accused of “playground politics” after calling on the next leader of Scottish Labour to commit to continuing to oppose a second independence referendum.

Mr Ross will today call on the two candidates vying to become the next leader of Scottish Labour to rule out working with the SNP and be clear they will never support a re-run of the 2014 independence poll taking place.

The new leader will be formally announced on Saturday.

But both Labour candidates, have accused Mr Ross of treating politics as “a game” during the pandemic and appearing “desperate”.

Mr Ross will claim that whoever wins the contest ahead of May's Holyrood election, the party will not show enough support for the Union.

He will say that “either Monica Lennon will make the SNP’s arguments for them or Anas Sarwar will tell the SNP ‘not today but tomorrow is fine’ for your indyref2.”

Mr Ross’s speech will set out that May's election is a chance “to reject division and another referendum in favour of securing Scotland’s economic recovery".

He will say: “I have been clear that I would work with Labour to get 100 per cent of our focus on rebuilding Scotland but it has become clear they will never work with us.

“Whoever wins, they will be half-hearted on the constitution. Either Monica Lennon will make the SNP’s arguments for them or Anas Sarwar will tell the SNP ‘not today but tomorrow is fine’ for your indyref2.

“People who want to stop an SNP majority are not looking for someone who might turn around and betray them to prop up the SNP after the election.”

He will add: “Labour’s new leader will not rule out working with the SNP. They can’t. Because in six councils across Scotland, Labour have formed a coalition with the SNP. They would rather work with than stand up to the nationalists.

“In election after election, Labour voters have lent their vote to the Scottish Conservatives because they know we will always stand up to the SNP. Unlike the weak Labour party of today, a shadow of its former self, our opposition to indyref2 will never waver."

Mr Sarwar has insisted “this is just a game for Douglas Ross”.

He added: “He wants to engage in playground politics while people are losing their lives and livelihoods.

“He wants to take us back to the old arguments, while I am determined to focus on what unites the people of Scotland, not what divides us.

“Scottish Labour is a home for anyone who believes we should work together to recover from Covid.”

Ms Lennon labelled the appeal to her party as “desperate and attention-seeking nonsense”.

She added: “The Tories are experts in dividing our communities and forcing working class people into poverty.

“People in Scotland are tired of the same old arguments from politicians who want to drag us back to 2014 rather than take responsibility for their own government records.

“I am listening to the people who have been failed by the SNP and the Tories and I am committed to leading a positive election campaign, putting forward our vision of a fairer Scotland.”