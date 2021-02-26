AN SNP election candidate has called on the Scottish Government to consider bringing forward plans to create ‘buffer zones’ outside abortion clinics to stop women being intimidated by protesters.

A long-running campaign in Edinburgh, launched by Scottish Greens councillor Claire Miller in 2018 culminated in health bosses stressing that "as things currently stood there was no overwhelming evidence to suggest the actions were causing unnecessary distress and as such did not feel the necessity to enact any police measures” at the Chalmers Centre in the capital.

But a survey found that 56 per cent of those visiting the clinic “felt very uncomfortable due to the protesters” and only 9% “thought it was the right of the protesters to voice their opinions".

Edinburgh City Council has concluded that it does not have the powers to legislate over the issue.

SNP candidate for the Edinburgh Western target seat at May's election, Sarah Masson, has called for ministers to intervene and bring forward action. But the Government has said powers already exist for councils to act.

Ms Masson has pledged her support to a campaign taken up by Back Off Scotland, which has called for 150-metre buffer zones to be introduced to create space between anti-abortion campaigners and women attending abortion services.

She said: “It’s quite simple. It is a basic right that we all are able to access confidential professional healthcare without intimidation.

SNP candidate for Edinburgh Western, Sarah Masson

“These health centres, such as Chalmers Sexual Health Centre in Edinburgh, offer a range of services and women should be free to access them in peace, without harassment or intimidation from others on arrival.”

Ms Masson added: “I was incredibly glad to see Edinburgh Council back the calls from the campaigners. It is a significant step forward for the campaign.

“However, I agree with Back Off Scotland that this issue is better tackled nationally.

“The Scottish Government have a track record for standing up for women so I urge them to consider introducing these measures and call on all other candidates to get behind the campaign to enshrine women’s rights in law.”

Margaret Akers, from the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children Scotland, insisted that activists outside clinics were attempting to support women make a different choice.

She said: "That is the last opportunity for people, who feel pressured or coerced, or feel they have no option to be presented with an alternative."We are making sure people receive counselling, material support and making sure this narrative of choice is a real one.

"We find in our work that so many women report feeling that they have no choice, so what can we do to open that up and provide real options."

Ms Masson is taking on Lib Dem MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton at May’s election, who said his party has previously called for action.

He said: “I’m so glad there’s finally signs of movement on this issue. For years my party and I have backed campaigners calling to set up these zones. Every patient should be able to receive the medical treatment they need without fear of harassment or intimidation.

Lib Dem MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton

"Councils in England have been setting up these zones where necessary, to protect both clinical staff and those attending appointments. I've been asking Scottish ministers about this for three years.”

He added: “Unfortunately, the Scottish Government dragged its feet and dodged a commitment. So I’m hoping when they finally get around the table, they grant permission to all 32 councils to have authority over these laws.

"I know so many campaigners have been dedicated to this cause and I thank all of them for their endeavours. To mention a few, the students from Edinburgh University who’ve gained traction in their campaign, alongside those from ‘Back Off Scotland’.

"I wished it hadn’t taken so long, but there’s some positive signs for hope, we just need the Government to get on with it now.”

Ms Miller, who initially brought forward proposals to the council for buffer zones, has called for local authorities to be given more powers to tackle the issue.

She added: “I have worked hard to create a buffer zone around the Chalmers Centre in Edinburgh city centre, but the council needs to be given more powers to take local decisions like this.

“I support the campaign for the Scottish Government to give us the ability to protect people attending health centres.

“There is no reason why anyone should face campaigners when they go for health care and I won’t rest until patients can go to Chalmers without harassment.”

Conservative candidate for the Edinburgh Western seat, Susan Webber, has stressed that “the right place for debating matters such as the introduction of buffer zones at sexual health clinics is the Scottish Parliament”.

She added. “I am pleased that Ms Masson is now catching up with and agreeing with me, that Holyrood is the right and proper place for this to be introduced and I really want to make it clear that like anything that can be personal, private and often emotionally distressing, it is important that we respect the dignity and safety of all women accessing these vital services.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “All women in Scotland should have access to safe and legal abortion services, and should not feel harassed or intimidated when accessing these services.

“Councils in Scotland have powers to make by-laws, so these offer local authorities a means of imposing measures suited to local circumstances – and that may include measures to restrict protests or other gatherings where that’s appropriate.”