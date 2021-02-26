She is the award-winning visual artist, composer and performer who captured authentic birdsong and seal sounds alongside her vocals for musical pieces.

Now Glasgow-based Hanna Tuulikki who produces work that refuses to be pigeonholed is embarking on a unique nationwide search for bat recordings for a new composition.

She has spread the net UK-wide to find recordings of bat echolocation calls for a new composition Echo in the Dark that will feature in a performance event in Arbroath’s Hospitalfield art centre, as part of their 2021-22 art programme.

The 2017 winner of the Scottish Award for New Music in Sonic Arts is beginning to gather an archive of recordings to be made into what she calls a public library of sounds.

She said: “I'm excited to begin to work with these hidden sounds of the more-than-human world. Bat echolocation calls are too high for humans to hear naturally, but by using a bat detector, the ultrasonic signals can be converted into audible sound waves, allowing us to tune into their detailed rhythms, clicks and buzzes.

"Is it possible to appreciate these sounds as music? What might it feel like to dance to music created by these bat call rhythms? I'm interested to find out, exploring a space where species meet.”

Growing up in Brighton, she spent five years living in a mobile home while her architect father built his family a brand new house.

In that envrionment, the then eleven-year-old craved the great outdoors, where sea, sand and sky were in abundance.

Now in Glasgow, the sound artist who was nominated for the Max Mara Art Prize in 2020 has conceded that being at one with nature at such a formative age has maybe influenced her current work.

This included a residency in Cromarty, recording people imitating the slow but steady inhalations and exhalations of the sea on the CD 100 Breaths, 100 Waves, and a replication of a dawn chorus on Salutations To The Sun.

In 2007 she used sound and light to transform boarded-up, condemned row-houses in Dunfermline's Duncan Crescent, installing "dream machines" - magic lanterns featuring silhouettes of flora and fauna.

Hanna Tuulikki talks about the making of a body of work exploring the mimesis of birds in Gaelic song

In Call and Response, she sang and played clarinet to feathered occupants of a wildfowl sanctuary, incorporating the resultant birdsong into the ‘performance’.

More recently in 2019 her Deer Dancer show at Edinburgh Printmakers was inspired by the interactions of deer with indigenous peoples across the world.

Her outdoor pursuits were developed on Glasgow School of Art’s environmental art course, while she has cited Chris Watson, a founding member of avant garde electronic band Cabaret Voltaire as a key influence.

Mr Watson who became a sound recordist specialising in natural history for television documentaries and experimental musical collaborations, provided Ms Tuulikki with seal noise for her degree show. The video and sound installation attempted to achieve with seals what Call and Response had done with birds.

Now Hospitalfield have enlisted Ms Tuulikki with a four months Studio Time commission in order to develop ideas for the new work.

A Hospitalfield spokesman said: "The Studio Time commissioning model has been devised to address the issues that have emerged from this time as we see artists under such pressure."

Hospitalfield is currently supporting each of the artists on research, shared learning, audience engagement and project development.

The artists also supported by the Studio Time model in 2021 are Mick Peter, Jade Montserrat, Luke Pell, Rehana Zaman and Sally Hackett.