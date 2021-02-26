DOUGLAS Ross has claimed that unanswered questions over the First Minister’s alleged role in the Alex Salmond fiasco could be undermining public trust is critical pandemic health advice.

Nicola Sturgeon is subject to an independent investigation into whether she broke the ministerial code over when she told Parliament she was first made aware of allegations made against Mr Salmond.

The First Minister denies all allegations against her and said she will answer all questions when she appears in front of the Holyrood committee investigating the Scottish Government’s botched handling of complaints against her predecessor next week.

But yesterday, she faced a barrage of questions over the affair from opposition leaders – but insisted Mr Salmond’s account of incidents is not a true picture.

A poll by Ipsos Mori and STV released yesterday showed that Ms Sturgeon remains the most favourable politician with the Scottish public. But her net satisfaction has dropped from plus 48 to plus 32 since November.

Those taking part in the study were also asked about the Salmond fiasco. More than one third of Scots said the inquiry has made them less favourable to the SNP, but 58 per cent said it had not changed their view of the party.

Of those who voted SNP in the last general election, one in five said the episode has made them less favourable towards the SNP.

But the Scottish Tory leader has raised fears the fiasco and her alleged role in it, could be putting crucial public health messages at risk.

Mr Ross said: “This is a real concern for me. The First Minister is accused of lying to the Scottish Parliament and the Scottish people, she is being investigated for several breaches of the ministerial code and at the same time, she is standing up day and day out, urging the public to believe in her, to trust in her and follow her.

“That will surely be a more difficult message to get across when there are so many questions about whether she has misled both MSPs and the public she’s trying to get onside and bring with her.”