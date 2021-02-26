PRITI Patel has launched a consultation over plans to make it a legal requirement to improve anti-terrorism measures in public places, in the wake of the Manchester Arena bombing.

The 18-week consultation into the so-called Protect Duty starts today, and is seeling contributions over which sorts of venues should be bound by the law, and what compliance measures will be required.

Private and public owners of venues and sites currently have no obligation to act on free advice from specialist counter-terrorism officers about threats of a terrorist attack and how to mitigate the risk.

Figen Murray, mother of Martyn Hett, 29, who was one of the 22 people killed in the May 2017 Manchester Arena atrocity, has campaigned for Martyn’s Law, which among other things is calling for venues and local authorities to have action plans against such attacks.

The Government’s proposed Protect Duty, which builds on Martyn’s Law, had been intended to go to consultation last spring but the Covid-19 outbreak meant plans to canvass opinion among the leisure, entertainment and hospitality sectors were placed on hold.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “I have heard first hand from those who have sadly lost loved ones in horrific terror attacks, and thank them for their tireless work to ensure others do not share their tragedy.

“This Government has already taken significant steps to amend our powers and strengthen the tools for dealing with the developing terrorist threats we face, and we will always take the strongest possible action to protect our national security.

“That is why we want all organisations responsible for public venues and spaces to put public safety and security first.”

Mrs Murray said: “Today is a major stride towards making our country safer from terror attacks. I want to thank the Government for taking this step.

“To make Martyn’s Law a reality is of huge relief and I look forward to making a lasting difference with all of those who have supported it.

“It’s crucial this law is brought in and applies to all public venues because protecting the public from terror attacks is a priority and there cannot be exceptions.

“My focus will always be to stop such violent acts from happening again because Martyn and the other 21 victims cannot have lost their lives for nothing.”

The public inquiry into the Manchester Arena bombing is due to resume next week.

Lawyers for Showsec, the firm responsible for stewarding and security at the venue, previously told the inquiry it was not to blame if its staff “missed opportunities” on the night of the suicide bombing.

Homegrown terrorist Salman Abedi died in the blast when he detonated a backpack filled with explosives, murdering 22 innocent bystanders and injuring hundreds of others.

His younger brother, conspirator Hashem Abedi, was last year convicted of 22 counts of murder, attempted murder and plotting to cause an explosion likely to endanger life.

He was given 24 life sentences with a minimum term of 55 years before he can be considered for parole.