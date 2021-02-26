THE Health Secretary has said it would not be "justifiable, proportionate, or wise to deviate" from guidelines which recommend vaccinating under 50s against Covid based on age, not occupation.

The guidelines, published today by the UK's Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunisations (JCVI), have been described as "hugely disappointing" by police representatives in Scotland, while the teachers' union the EIS said it would "greatly heighten" concerns for school staff about working in crowded classrooms.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, Covid-19 chair for the JCVI, told a press briefing that age is "still one of the most important causes of severe disease, even in those aged 50 years and below".

The advisory body had considered the evidence for fast-tracking vaccines during phase two of the rollout to certain occupations, such as teachers and police, but concluded that this was outweighed by age and by the benefit of a simpler, faster process.

It states: "Those at highest risk of hospitalisation outside of cohorts one to nine are those aged 40-49.

"Unvaccinated individuals who are at increased risk on account of occupation, male sex, obesity, or ethnic background are likely to be vaccinated most rapidly by an operationally simple vaccine strategy."

As a result, Covid vaccination for the under 50s - which is expected to get underway from mid-April based on current supply projections - will prioritise those aged 40-49; 30-39; and 18 to 29.

In a statement, the Scottish Police Federation said the decision was "hugely disappointing".

It added: "Police officers are dealing with increasing non-compliance, increasing community risk and that is likely to get worse as those who are vaccinated are tempted not to follow regulations.

"We have spoken with the Cabinet Secretary for Justice and have highlighted that those frontline officers on which the burden falls is the youngest part of our workforce and also that we are attending calls on behalf of partner agencies whose staff are both vaccinated and homeworking."

Larry Flanagan, General Secretary of the EIS, Scotland's largest teaching union, said the decision "will greatly heighten the concerns of school staff over the safety of working in crowded classrooms without adequate safety mitigations in place".

The union is lobbying the Scottish Government to protect teachers by prioritising them for vaccinations as well as providing improved ventilation and medical-grade masks.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said she understood the disappointment, but said the JCVI guidelines were based on a careful evaluation of the risks and benefits.

She said: "They are crystal clear where the greatest risk factor lies, and it lies with age.

"It doesn't lie on the basis of where you work, but on how old you are as well as if you have underlying health conditions or are clinically extremely vulnerable."

She said the recommendations would make the rollout to all adults under 50 faster and simpler.

"Logistically, it also makes sense: it is straightforward for us to identify people on the basis of age through our NHS Scotland highly secure and protected records.

"It's much more difficult to go through those and work out who is a teacher, who works for the police force, who does something else - that takes longer."

She said the JCVI had been clear at the outset that governments should progress "as quickly as supplies allow"

Professor Jason Leitch, Scotland's national clinical director, said Scotland has "never departed" from JCVI guidance in 30 years.

He added: "The question of course is do you de-prioritise a 47-year-old for a 20-year-old who happens to be in a profession - the JCVI say 'no'.

"They've looked at all the evidence and decided the safest risk-based approach to doing this is by age."

Evidence has shown that people from more deprived backgrounds, black and ethnic minority populations, men, people who are obese, and people in certain occupations - including drivers and factory workers - have been more likely to die from Covid.

However, some of this is difficult to untangle from other risk factors such as being more likely to catch coronavirus due to living in crowded accommodation or having low-paid jobs that cannot be done from home.

Deprivation is also linked to higher rates of heart or lung disease, and cancer, which increase the risk from Covid, while people from South-Asian backgrounds are also more likely to have diabetes.

Prof Leitch said health and social care workers were prioritised because of the people they look after, rather than their own risk.

However, there has been controversy over back office NHS staff, who have no contact with patients, being vaccinated during the Priority Group One rollout.