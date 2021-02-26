Former First Minister Alex salmond has been giving evidence to the Scottish Parliament inquiry into the handling of historic harrassment claims against him.
He outlined the personal cost he has faced due to the claims, and the subsequent criminal trial, where he was found not guilty of all charges .
He said: “For two years and six months, this has been a nightmare.
“I have every desire to move on, to turn the page, to resist talking yet again about a series of events which have been amongst the most wounding that any person can face.
“But the reason I am here today is because we can’t turn that page, nor move on, until the decision-making which is undermining the system of government in Scotland is addressed.”
