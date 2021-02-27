The BBC has issued a clarification on social media after a headline on the Six O’Clock news claimed that Alex Salmond wanted Nicola Sturgeon to resign as First Minister.

A statement from the corporation read:“On the Six O’Clock news headline tonight we said that Alex Salmond had claimed the First Minister had ‘broken the ministerial code and that he thinks she should resign'. We would like to clarify that Mr Salmond did not say that the First Minister should resign.”

It added: “He said “I've got no doubt that Nicola has broken the ministerial code but it’s not for me to suggest what the consequences should be” (2/2)”

BBC News Scotland Editor Sarah Smith initially said on the programme, "He believes Nicola Sturgeon has misled Parliament and broken the ministerial code which he thinks means she should resign."

She has since apologised for the error writing: “ On the 6 o’clock news headline tonight I said that Alex Salmond had claimed the First Minister had ‘broken the ministerial code and that he thinks she should resign’. I would like to clarify that Mr Salmond did not say that the First Minister should resign.

“He said “I've got no doubt that Nicola has broken the ministerial code but it’s not for me to suggest what the consequences should be”

Footage of the report is now circulating widely on social media.

The former first minister was speaking during an appearance at the Scottish Parliament inquiry.

Mr Salmond gave an account to the committee of meetings he had with Ms Sturgeon that appeared to contradict her version of events.

Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser asked Alex Salmond if Nicola Sturgeon should resign if she is found to have broken the ministerial code, to which Salmond replied: "Not for me.

“I believe the First Minister has broken the ministerial code but it is a finding that can be discussed, at least by this committee, by Mr James Hamilton. It's not the case that every minister who breaks the ministerial code resigns, your party had an example of that very recently, it depends what is found."