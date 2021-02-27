Scottish Labour is set to announce its new leader with just 10 weeks until the Holyrood election.
The leadership election was sparked by the shock resignation of Richard Leonard in January, who claimed his decision to step down from the helm was in the “best interests” of the party.
Glasgow MSP Anas Sarwar quickly threw his hat into the ring, followed by Central Scotland MSP Monica Lennon.
In a cordial contest between the two, both have sought to pitch themselves as the “change candidate”.
Scotland’s constitutional future has again been one of the major features of the campaign, with both candidates repeatedly asked for their take on the issue.
While both have said they are opposed to the idea of Scottish independence, Ms Lennon believes that should a pro-independence majority be elected to Holyrood in May, the party will have to accept another referendum on the issue.
Mr Sarwar, meanwhile, has urged independence-supporting parties to put the issue aside and focus on the recovery from coronavirus.
Mr Leonard’s deputy Jackie Baillie took over the day-to-day running of the party following his resignation, in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as well as the Alex Salmond inquiry.
Labour is in third place in the polls, firmly behind the Scottish Conservatives with a recent Ipsos Mori poll for STV News of 1,031 people putting support for the party at 15% in the constituency vote and 14% in the regional list.
The Scottish Labour leadership election ballot closed on Friday night, with the result due to be announced on Saturday morning.
