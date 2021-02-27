A Second World War-era plane will fly over Captain Sir Tom Moore’s funeral service today in honour of the war veteran and NHS charity fundraiser.

Sir Tom, who died this month at the age of 100 after testing positive for coronavirus, will have his coffin carried by soldiers from the Yorkshire Regiment, alongside a firing party, a bugler and a ceremonial guard also forming part of the service.

The flypast will be performed by a C-47 Dakota, which was part of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: "In national emergencies ordinary people do extraordinary things and inspire us all to pull together to overcome adversity.

"Few will have heard of Sir Tom before this crisis but his contribution and example now lives on in us all.

"The armed forces are immensely proud to contribute to the celebration of his extraordinary life of service."

Sir Tom, who raised £38.9m for NHS charities by completing a sponsored walk of his garden in the first lockdown, served with the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment during World War Two.

The regiment later merged with two others from Yorkshire, becoming the Yorkshire Regiment. Six soldiers from the regiment will carry his coffin.

The funeral will be attended by eight members of his family, his two daughters Hannah Ingram-Moore and Lucy Teixeira, four grandchildren and his sons-in-law.

His daughter, Lucy Teixeira, said: “There’s just going to be the eight of us under full Covid restrictions, we will honour him the best way we possibly can."

Sir Tom requested that My Way by Frank Sinatra would be played at his funeral and that his epitaph reads “I told you I was old,” in reference to comedian Spike Milligan’s famous epitaph “I told you I was ill”.

There are plans to plant trees in his honour all around the world, with Ms Teixeira hoping that the Trees for Tom will form a wood in his home country of Yorkshire and the reforestation of part of India, where he served during the Second World War.