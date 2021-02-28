Across Scotland, more than 1.6 million people have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
It's been almost three months since the vaccination first began back in December, more and more people have begun receiving appointment letters for their jags.
Vaccinators have been making their way down the priority list set out by the JCVI, and now, more than one-third of Scotland's eligible adult population has been vaccinated.
New data released by Public Health Scotland is allowing us to track the jag progress across Scotland, with figures revealing how many first doses have been administered, as well as telling us the percentage of the population which has been vaccinated.
Local authority breakdown
Nah h-Eileanan Sar is continuing to lead the way in terms of the proportion of its population who have received the vaccine. They've managed to vaccinate almost half (48.57%) of their population so far, with 10,912 vaccines administered.
Here's a full list of the number of first doses administered in every local authority up to February 25:
Clackmannanshire: 14,131
Dumfries and Galloway: 57,163
East Ayrshire: 39,696
East Lothian: 30,663
East Renfrewshire: 27,693
Na h-Eileanan Siar: 10,912
Falkirk: 42,116
Highland: 74,469
Inverclyde: 24,572
Midlothian: 24,294
Moray: 27,102
North Ayrshire: 44,532
Orkney Islands: 7,028
Scottish Borders: 38,288
Shetland Islands: 8,588
South Ayrshire: 43,109
South Lanarkshire: 93,728
Stirling: 26,565
Aberdeen City: 52,931
Aberdeenshire: 71,239
Argyll and Bute: 29,313
City of Edinburgh: 11,7076
Renfrewshire: 50,258
West Dunbartonshire: 26,011
West Lothian: 43,411
Angus: 40,059
Dundee City: 46,167
East Dunbartonshire: 34,914
Fife: 109,352
Perth and Kinross: 49,731
Glasgow City: 140,381
North Lanarkshire: 94,484
