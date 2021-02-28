Across Scotland, more than 1.6 million people have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

It's been almost three months since the vaccination first began back in December, more and more people have begun receiving appointment letters for their jags.

Vaccinators have been making their way down the priority list set out by the JCVI, and now, more than one-third of Scotland's eligible adult population has been vaccinated.

New data released by Public Health Scotland is allowing us to track the jag progress across Scotland, with figures revealing how many first doses have been administered, as well as telling us the percentage of the population which has been vaccinated.

Local authority breakdown

Nah h-Eileanan Sar is continuing to lead the way in terms of the proportion of its population who have received the vaccine. They've managed to vaccinate almost half (48.57%) of their population so far, with 10,912 vaccines administered.

Here's a full list of the number of first doses administered in every local authority up to February 25:

Clackmannanshire: 14,131

Dumfries and Galloway: 57,163

East Ayrshire: 39,696

East Lothian: 30,663

East Renfrewshire: 27,693

Na h-Eileanan Siar: 10,912

Falkirk: 42,116

Highland: 74,469

Inverclyde: 24,572

Midlothian: 24,294

Moray: 27,102

North Ayrshire: 44,532

Orkney Islands: 7,028

Scottish Borders: 38,288

Shetland Islands: 8,588

South Ayrshire: 43,109

South Lanarkshire: 93,728

Stirling: 26,565

Aberdeen City: 52,931

Aberdeenshire: 71,239

Argyll and Bute: 29,313

City of Edinburgh: 11,7076

Renfrewshire: 50,258

West Dunbartonshire: 26,011

West Lothian: 43,411

Angus: 40,059

Dundee City: 46,167

East Dunbartonshire: 34,914

Fife: 109,352

Perth and Kinross: 49,731

Glasgow City: 140,381

North Lanarkshire: 94,484