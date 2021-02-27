Forty firefighters are battling a major fire at a school in Invergordon, it is the second time this year that the school has been hit by a blaze.
A large part of the Park Primary School was destroyed last February in a devastating fire. The site’s remaining buildings appeared to be at risk this morning.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that flames were rising “through the roof” and that the building was “well alight”.
A fire service spokeswoman said: “We got the call to Albany Road, Invergordon at 6.59am this morning.
“Eleven appliances, including a command support unit and a high-reach unit, are at the scene.”
Police Scotland have confirmed that Albany Road itself is closed, along with Joss Street and Cromlet Drive, while fire crews tackle the blaze.
Distressed pupils, parents and teachers watched a huge fire destroy a school building in February last year.
Invergordon's Park Primary, which has 176 pupils and 32 nursery children, was safely evacuated before the blaze escalated.
Each child at the school received £100 from Highland Council to help cover the cost of lost possessions.
