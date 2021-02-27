Anas Sarwar has been named leader of the Scottish Labour Party, beating Monica Lennon by 57.6% to 42.4%.

Mr Sarwar, MSP for Glasgow, is the first minority ethnic leader of a major political party in the UK.

The announcement comes with 10 weeks to go until the Scottish election after the shock resignation of Richard Leonard in January.

It is the greatest honour of my life to be elected leader of @ScottishLabour.



I will be a leader that focuses on what unites us as a country - not what divides us.

In his acceptance speech, he also promised to be ‘brutally honest’ with the people of Scotland.

He said: “You haven’t had the Scottish Labour Party you deserve - with rising injustice, inequality and division, I’m sorry we haven’t been good enough.

“That doesn’t say something about me. That says something great about Scotland and its people.”

“I want to say directly to the people of Scotland, I know Labour has a lot of work to do to win back your trust.

“Because if we’re brutally honest, you haven’t had the Scottish Labour Party you deserve.

“With rising injustice, inequality and division, I’m sorry we haven’t been good enough.

“And I will work day and night to change that, so we can build the country we all need.”

He added: “Today we have elected the first ever ethnic minority leader of a political party in the UK.

“That doesn’t say something about me. That says something great about Scotland and its people.

“But the fight for equality is far from over.

“And I’ll work with all our diverse communities in Scotland to rebuild the country we love.”

Mr Sarwar concluded: “I’m determined that the Labour Party I lead will always be on your side.

“Because I will be a leader who focuses on what unites our country - not what divides it.

“And together we will build a better future for Scotland.”

Huge congratulations to @AnasSarwar on his election as Leader of the Scottish Labour Party.



I look forward to working with him to secure our economy, protect our NHS and rebuild our country.

UK Labour leader Keir Starmer said: “Huge congratulations to Anas on his election as Leader of the Scottish Labour Party. I look forward to working with him to secure our economy, protect our NHS and rebuild our country.”

“We will fight the Scottish Parliamentary elections by making the case for a socially just Scotland in a modern United Kingdom. Under his leadership, Scottish Labour will focus on what unites us - not what divides us.

“I know Anas will do the hard work that is necessary to win back the trust of the Scottish people and build for the future as we emerge from this pandemic.“

Congratulations to @AnasSarwar, our new leader. 🌹



Proud to have been part of this positive leadership debate. Huge thanks to my volunteer team, @scottishlabour party staff and the members and affiliates who participated.



Let's get out there as a united team. #BothVotesLabour

Monica Lennon, who stood against Sarwar tweeted: Congratulations to Anas Sarwar our new leader. Proud to have been part of this positive leadership debate. Huge thanks to my volunteer team Scottish Labour party staff and the members and affiliates who participated. Let’s get out there as a united team. #BothVotesLabour"

Congratulations to @AnasSarwar - he (and his dad before him) and I are longtime political opponents, but I also like and rate him. That may not always be obvious in the weeks ahead as election battle is joined, so worth saying so now.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also tweeted: Congratulations to Anas Sarwar - he (and his dad before him) and I are longtime political opponents, but I also like and rate him. That may not always be obvious in the weeks ahead as election battle is joined, so worth saying so now."

My congratulations to @AnasSarwar.



Yesterday I said @ScotTories will not support indyref2 or work with the SNP at any stage. I hope he will now do the same.



My door is open if he will reconsider working with @ScotTories against the SNP.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross also tweeted his congratulations writing: "My congratulations to Anas Sarwar. Yesterday I said @ScotTories will not support indyref2 or work with the SNP at any stage. I hope he will now do the same. My door is open if he will reconsider working with @ScotTories against the SNP."

Will do politics another day, but today can I congratulate @AnasSarwar on becoming @scottishlabour leader - think this makes him first Muslim & Person of Colour leading a political party in UK, an incredible & historic achievement of which I am proud of him for. Well done Anas 👏 — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) February 27, 2021

Willie Rennie wrote: I would like to congratulate Anas Sarwar on his victory and offer my commiserations to Monica Lennon. They are both a credit to their party."

Patrick Harvie also wrote: "Can't quite remember how many people I've said this to before, but congratulations Anas Sarwar on becoming the new leader of Scottish Labour."