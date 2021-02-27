A wreath remembering Captain Sir Tom Moore has been laid on behalf of the Queen in his home town in Yorkshire.

The deputy Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, David Pearson, laid the wreath, which featured 200 white roses around a picture of the late record-breaking fundraiser, at the plaque dedicated to him in the centre of Keighley.

The memorial, which was unveiled with Sir Tom present in July last year, is next to the town’s war memorial, which his grandfather built.

Wreaths of poppies were also laid by local MP Robbie Moore and the town’s mayor and mayoress, Peter Corkindale and Clare Abberton.

Sir Tom was made an honorary freeman of Keighley last summer when he said “it really is great to be back” as the plaque was unveiled in his honour.

David Pearson, Deputy Lieutenant for West Yorkshire, lays a wreath (Danny Lawson/PA)

Mr Corkindale told the PA news agency: “He had put Keighley on the map. He’s made this town into what I always knew it was, which is a town full of people who are caring, who care about the welfare of others.

“We have a long history of caring and it was just great that the man epitomised what’s good about Keighley and what’s good about Yorkshire – modest, unassuming and yet he did so much for everybody.”

The mayor said Sir Tom had lived in Keighley for 50 years and promised that “without doubt” there would be a proper celebration of his life once Covid restrictions were lifted.

Mr Corkindale said: “Knowing Sir Tom, he wouldn’t want it for him, he would want it for everyone who’s lost their lives in this pandemic.”

He said there were plans for a statue of Sir Tom in the town and also some form of award for school children “so, going forward, people will always remember Captain Sir Tom Moore – a Keighley lad”.

This morning, I had the honour of laying a wreath for Captain Sir Tom Moore. He was an inspiration to us all in dark times. Keighley was his home town and we are very proud. #FarewellCaptTom 🌈 pic.twitter.com/2iXRLbb4ep — Robbie Moore MP 🇬🇧 (@_RobbieMoore) February 27, 2021

On his return to the town in July, Sir Tom said: “I remain truly humbled and grateful for the support I have received from far and wide, but the warm reception I have received coming home is particularly special to me.

“It really is great to be back.”

Flags are flying at half-mast and bells tolling across Bradford district, including in Keighley, on Saturday.

Bradford City Hall clock tower was due to play Abide With Me and You’ll Never Walk Alone as a tribute to Sir Tom.

The bells of Bradford Cathedral will also toll 100 times from 6pm, once for each day of his life.

Council buildings including City Hall in the centre of Bradford also will be lit up in red, white and blue in the evening and overnight as a mark of respect.