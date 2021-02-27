Police Scotland is appealing for witnesses following a fatal road crash on the A90 near Kinfauns, Perthshire on Friday.
Officers were called to reports of a vehicle colliding with a person at 3.50pm. Emergency services attended and a 34-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed while officers carried out collision investigation work and reopened around 8.30pm.
Sergeant Paul Taylor, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstance of what happened.
“We are appealing for anyone who may have seen what happened, particularly a man standing beside a green Vauxhall Astra which was parked in the lay-by on the eastbound carriageway at the time.
“In addition anyone with dash-cam footage that may assist our enquiries is also asked to get in touch.”
Anyone who can help should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2197 of Friday, 26 February, 2021.
