Police Scotland is appealing for information after a robbery at a shop in Lanark took place this morning.

The incident happened at a McColls shop on Bannatyne Street at around 6.10am.

Detective Sergeant Graeme Lawrence of Lanarkshire said: “A man described as approximately 6ft in height, wearing dark clothing entered the shop, demanded money and produced what is understood to be a kitchen knife at a staff member. 

“The female shop assistant was shocked but unhurt during the incident.

“He made off with a three figure sum of money and cigarettes.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time who witnessed anything suspicious, or who has information that will assist this investigation to contact us through 101 quoting reference number 0863 of Saturday, 27 February.   Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”