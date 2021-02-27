Police Scotland is appealing for information after a robbery at a shop in Lanark took place this morning.
The incident happened at a McColls shop on Bannatyne Street at around 6.10am.
Detective Sergeant Graeme Lawrence of Lanarkshire said: “A man described as approximately 6ft in height, wearing dark clothing entered the shop, demanded money and produced what is understood to be a kitchen knife at a staff member.
“The female shop assistant was shocked but unhurt during the incident.
“He made off with a three figure sum of money and cigarettes.
“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time who witnessed anything suspicious, or who has information that will assist this investigation to contact us through 101 quoting reference number 0863 of Saturday, 27 February. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.