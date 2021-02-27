Veteran fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore has been laid to rest in a ceremony at Bedford Crematorium.

Sir Tom, who died at the age of 100, won the hearts of the nation after he raised more than £32 million for the NHS by walking laps of his garden during the first coronavirus lockdown.

A memorial plaque in Keighley, West Yorkshire A memorial plaque in Keighley, West Yorkshire, birthplace of Captain Sir Tom Moore (Danny Lawson/PA)
Wreath laid for Captain Tom funeralDavid Pearson, Deputy Lieutenant for West Yorkshire, lays a wreath of 200 white roses at the Sir Tom Moore memorial plaque in Keighley (Danny Lawson/PA)
The order of service for the funeralThe order of service for the funeral of Captain Sir Tom Moore at Bedford Crematorium (Joe Giddens/PA)
Members of the Armed Forces pay respects at the funeral Members of the Armed Forces pay respects at the funeral (Joe Giddens/PA)
The funeral cortege arrives for the service The funeral cortege arrives for the service (Joe Giddens/PA)
Captain Sir Tom Moore funeralNumbers at the service were limited due to social distancing (Joe Giddens/PA)
The coffin of Captain Sir Tom Moore was carried by members of the Armed ForcesThe coffin of Captain Sir Tom Moore was carried by members of the Yorkshire Regiment (Joe Giddens/PA)
Captain Sir Tom Moore's coffinSir Tom’s coffin was draped in a Union flag (Joe Giddens/PA)
A three-round gun salute by a firing party marked the occasion A three-round gun salute by a firing party marked the occasion (Joe Giddens/PA)
Captain Sir Tom Moore funeral(l to r) Son-in-law Colin Ingram, granddaughter Georgia, grandson Benjie and daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore were among the mourners (Joe Giddens/PA)
Dakota performs fly-pastA Second World War-era C-47 Dakota performed a flypast (Joe Giddens/PA)
Daughter Lucy Teixeira and family leave after the serviceDaughter Lucy Teixeira and family leave after the service (Joe Giddens/PA)
Captain Sir Tom Moore funeralThe Last Post was played at the end of the service (Joe Giddens/PA)