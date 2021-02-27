Veteran fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore has been laid to rest in a ceremony at Bedford Crematorium.
Sir Tom, who died at the age of 100, won the hearts of the nation after he raised more than £32 million for the NHS by walking laps of his garden during the first coronavirus lockdown.
