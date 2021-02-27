Isle of Mull nurses have been delivering Covid-19 vaccinations to remote clients on foot to reach homes that are not easily accessible.

Isle of Mull District Nurse Moira Westland and Staff Nurse Cara Donnelly have been delivering the vaccines to remote and rural properties due to the majority of the roads being single-track and narrow with off road trails.

District Nurse, Moira Westland, said: “My priority is keeping my team safe and reaching the most vulnerable residents here on the Island as quickly as possible. The programme rollout has been a group effort which we're delighted to be involved. Residents can be assured that even with the winter pressures that we are determined to stay on target with the island vaccination programme.

“I really enjoy my job and delivering a wide range of healthcare our teams deliver. The vaccination programme is a really good example of challenges we have to overcome, due to the rurality of some of the residents living on the Island.”

Both nurses have been tackling the winter climate in North Mull to ensure all residents meeting Covid-19 vaccination criteria receive their jab.

Cara Donnelly, Staff Nurse said: “Moira and I both chose to be nurses because of the desire to help people and care for them in rural settings. I grew up in Barra and my nursing career took me to Glasgow to train and work, and in September I transferred to the Isle of Mull.

"I am relatively new to rural nursing and the complex challenges which can occur in remote and rural areas. Moira has been an excellent mentor and takes the lead on ensuring risk assessments are carried out to ensure our own daily wellbeing and safety.

“The people of Mull can be assured that we are surging ahead with the vaccine programme and with our extra layers and thermal wellies on determined to meet our targets.”