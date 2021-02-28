A new poll on Scottish independence has support evenly locked at 50/50 with the latest Survation poll being the first in 22 to not give Yes a majority.

The poll, carried out by Survation for the Sunday Mail showed support for Scottish independence tied once undecided voters had been removed and showed support for Scottish independence at its lowest polling for 9 months.

The study which surveyed 1000 people polled across Scotland found that 44% said they would vote No if a referendum was held tomorrow, while 43% said they’d back Yes. When undecided voters were removed it left support for independence at 50% – the lowest for nine months.

Here is today's Sunday Mail front page, which leads on a bombshell poll on Scottish Independence #scotpapers pic.twitter.com/hY8cHEujM6 — Sunday Mail (@Sunday_Mail) February 28, 2021

READ MORE: Iain Macwhirter: Salmond's thunderous masterclass was not so much a smoking gun as a barrage of cannonfire

The Sunday Mail/Survation also quizzed voters on their thoughts on Alex Salmond’s appearance before Holyrood with 50% stating that Nicola Sturgeon should resign if she was found to have broken the ministerial code of conduct.

Only 33% believed she should remain as First Minister if ministerial code had been broken.

Polling was carried out on Friday with Survation CEO Damian Lyons Lowe telling the Sunday Mail: “This is the first polling since June last year to show that Yes has lost its lead over the No camp.

“Survation also saw only a small two-point lead for Yes in our polling in January, so it is conceivable we’re seeing opinion becoming entirely split over the question of independence.”

The poll also found 44% of voters believe there had been a failure of government over the Alex Salmond Inquiry, with just 32% disagreeing.

Speaking to the paper, Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said: “Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond are fighting like ferrets in a sack but the divisions run right through the SNP – it’s beyond them and infecting the whole party.

“People need honesty and accountability in their politicians. Sadly, we have seen little of that from the SNP in recent weeks and months.”

READ MORE: Poll shows SNP set for majority but independence and Sturgeon support dip

Scotland in Union chief executive Pamela Nash said: “It’s welcome that support for remaining in the UK is on the rise. People are recognising that as we navigate out of the Covid-19 crisis with a successful UK-wide vaccination programme, we are stronger together.

“The SNP is obsessed with trying to divide Scotland but the priority should be working together on a recovery for everyone in the country.”

A Scottish Conservative spokesman said on the study: “Only the Scottish Conservatives can prevent an SNP majority, stop another divisive referendum and get the Scottish Parliament 100% focused on rebuilding Scotland.”

Lib Dem MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “The section of the ministerial code that Nicola Sturgeon is accused of breaching could not be clearer. If she has misled Parliament then she will have to resign as First Minister. It’s not a ‘will she/won’t she’ kind of deal.”