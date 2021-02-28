Thousands of Exeter residents spent another night away from their homes following the controlled detonation of a Second World War bomb.

Devon and Cornwall Police were alerted after the device was found on a building site to the west of the University of Exeter campus on Friday morning.

Around 2,600 properties in the area around Glenthorne Road, including 1,400 university students, were evacuated on Friday and Saturday.

Police warned that a “loud bang” was to be expected when the bomb was detonated on Saturday evening. However, they said there was no cause for alarm as the cordon meant there were no health risks to anyone beyond its perimeter.

This is the moment an unexploded Second World War bomb was made safe in a controlled explosion in Exeter this afternoon.

Speaking after the blast, a force spokesman said: “The 400-metre cordon will remain until further notice, so residents should not return home this evening.

“Devon County Council and Exeter Council have been working to support evacuated residents.”

He added: “Around 400-tonnes of sand was transported to the site of the device, which is at a building site on private land, and walls were erected, initially by the Royal Navy bomb disposal experts, followed by Army personnel from the Royal Logistics Corps, to mitigate the impact of the detonation.

“Trenches were also dug to prevent ground shock.

“Despite these mitigation measures, the impact of the blast has been significant and debris has been thrown at least 250-metres away. The crater is around the size of a double decker bus.

“People can be reassured that there are no concerns regarding the impact of the explosion, which caused a large plume of sand, on public health.

“Safety assessments are being conducted this evening and utility companies, including gas, electric and water, are also carrying out assessments.”

UPDATE: WW2 bomb detonation, #Exeter - Safety assessment work is being conducted today. Residents should not return home until further notice.

It was originally expected that residents, the majority of are staying with friends of family, would be able to return to their homes on Saturday.

Devon County Council confirmed that visiting friends and family was allowed in such circumstances, despite Covid-19 restrictions.

Road closures were put in place between Cowley Bride and Exe Bridges during the incident, with diversions in place and motorists asked to avoid the area.