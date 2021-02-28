Irish horserace trainer Gordon Elliott has said he will help an inquiry into a photograph of him shared on social media.
The photo, which has been disputed with some believing it to be digitally altered, appears to show the 43-year-old sitting on a dead horse.
The three-time Grand National winner took to social media to state that he will be cooperating with the investigation.
I’m aware of a photo in circulation on social media. The I.H.R.B. have been in contact with me regarding this photo and I will be cooperating fully with their investigation.— Gordon Elliott (@gelliott_racing) February 27, 2021
He tweeted: "I’m aware of a photo in circulation on social media. The I.H.R.B. have been in contact with me regarding this photo and I will be cooperating fully with their investigation."
The image, which has been widely shared, appears to show Elliott making a peace sign while sitting on a dead horse on its side.
The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board said it was "aware of an image circulating on social media and the matter is under investigation".
The trainer won the Grand National twice with Tiger Roll.
