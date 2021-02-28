Two men have been taken to hospital after a car crash in Glasgow yesterday evening.
Police were called to Edinburgh Road just before 6pm on Saturday to deal with the one-vehicle incident.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Glasgow are currently dealing with a one vehicle crash on Edinburgh Road.
“Officers were called to the incident, at the junction with Crowlin Crescent, around 5.55pm on Saturday.
“Three men were injured, two have been taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment to their injuries, the other man is still at the scene.
“The driver has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences.
“Inquiries are continuing and local road closures are in place.”
