The University of Aberdeen has been awarded £44,000 to help bring to life its museum collections virtually as part of a Covid recovery grant.
The funding is provided by the Museums Galleries Scotland and will be used to increase the number of images of some of the important items in the university’s museum collections.
The University has more than 300,000 museum items and its collections are internationally renowned.
Academic Engagement and Research Lead, Dr Lisa Collinson said: “The Covid 19 pandemic has highlighted the vital role that museums and collections play in supporting wellbeing, and illuminating significant aspects of our lives”, she added.
“This funding will enable us to increase our digital activity as part of a long-term strategy, as well as responding to Covid restrictions. This grant will have a huge impact on how we can support teaching and research, as well as helping us to be ‘open to all’, a commitment made at the foundation of our University 526 years ago.”
CEO of Museums Galleries Scotland, Lucy Casot, said they are delighted to support the university through the fund.
She added: “University museums are key spaces that bridge academic research and teaching, community hubs, and visitor attractions. We are pleased to support the University Museums & Special Collections team in their work with partners and communities to expand on this unique position, and enable more people to engage with their fantastic collections.”
