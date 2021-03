I grew up on a peripheral housing scheme. I must have done okay at the local primary and lucky enough to draw a winning ticket in the 11+ lottery. It was a life-changing event, gaining me admission to the local grammar school. The transition was uncomfortable at times. I found myself mixing with peers whose parents owned homes and cars and didn’t have “jobs”, or work in factories like my dad. They were “in” something mysterious called “the professions”. They didn’t go to Macduff for holidays but returned bronzed from places that had me thumbing the atlas. Suddenly, I had classmates who were seriously bright. For a time, future foreign secretary Robin Cook was a contemporary, and his occasionally volatile father taught me Chemistry.

It was a case of sink or swim, but a couple of things kept me afloat. I was good at sport, bestowing an element of adolescent kudos that helped offset my academic limitations. More importantly, I was surrounded by a host of talented and supportive role models and was swept along in their slipstream. Socially, I often felt like a fish out of water. Our junior rugby team had regular fixtures against private schools in Glasgow and Edinburgh. Away games usually meant spending the night before the match in the home of one’s opposite number. I once found myself billeted in the home of a High Court judge and informed, “father will be joining us for dinner”. That was puzzling, because it was evening and where I came from, dinner was around midday. Somewhat daunted, I was placed at His Lordship’s right hand and he appeared genuinely surprised and interested that I was a 14-year-old from the schemes. Come to think of it, in later years several of my childhood pals were also questioned by High Court judges, albeit under different circumstances.