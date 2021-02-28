More than 2,600 households have been evacuated after a World War Two bomb was found next to the Streatham campus at the University of Exeter.

Devon and Cornwall Police have announced that residents should prepare for 'worst-case scenario' and that it is unlikely they will be able to return home today.

UPDATE: WW2 bomb detonation, Exeter - extensive building assessments are continuing at the site, and evacuated residents are advised to plan for a 'worst-case' scenario, that they won't be able to return home this evening. https://t.co/gxCOjardW9 pic.twitter.com/sSQbcO3d7w — Devon & Cornwall Police (@DC_Police) February 28, 2021

Scottish students who have been staying at the halls of residence in Exeter were evacuated from their university and moved to a hotel.

Charlie Walker, who lives near Stirling, is a student at Exeter: “It all happened really quickly, we were evacuated and bomb experts were brought in to see how dangerous it is."

Charlie along with over 1400 students have been taken out of their accommodations and transferred to hotels.

Charlie praised the university for all their efforts during this incident: “The university has been great in helping out all the students, Scottish students were obviously panicked when this happened.

“We were worried since a lot of people were speaking about going back home but we obviously don’t have that option.

“The university were so quick in dealing with it and provided us all with an individual room in a hotel."

Anna Saunders, from Stirling, is also studying in Exeter: “being a Scottish student definitely makes things more difficult at times."

Scottish students do not have the option to head home at the moment due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Anna continued: "I had friends around me but it would probably have felt very different if my friends had decided to head home for the weekend, which i couldn’t have done.”

Exeter Council announced that the bomb was "made safe in a controlled explosion" yesterday evening.