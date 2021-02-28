There have been 572 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been 2 deaths in the same period.
78 people are in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid while 837 people are in hospital.
It brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 7,131.
The figures show 202,084 people have now tested positive in Scotland, up from 201,512 the previous day.
Yesterday, 525 new cases were reported, with 18 new deaths.
1,593,695 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 76,512 have received their second dose
In the last 24 hours, 23,542 people have been vaccinated with the first dose.
NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde recorded 171 cases, along with 114 in Lothian and 95 in Lanarkshire.
The daily test positivity rate is 3.8%, down from 3.1% the previous day.
Scotland is working towards April 26 as a date when hotels, restaurants, pubs, hairdressers, and retail can reopen to customers for the first time since December.
People aged 40-49 will be prioritised for a Covid-19 vaccine in phase twi of the vaccination programme, followed by those aged 30-39 and then those aged 18-29.
These groups will be vaccinated once all those in phase one (the over-50s and most vulnerable) have received a jab.
