NICOLA Sturgeon will not lead today's coronavirus briefing, leaving it to be handled instead by her Health Secretary, Jeane Freeman.
The move marks the first time Ms Sturgeon has missed a Monday briefing this year.
It comes ahead of her long-awaited appearance before Holyrood's inquiry into the Alex Salmond saga on Wednesday.
The First Minister is due to face tough questions over when she knew of sexual harassment allegations against her predecessor.
Mr Salmond has accused her of multiple breaches of the ministerial code, which would normally be a resignation matter.
But the former first minister stopped short of saying Ms Sturgeon should resign when he appeared before the Holyrood inquiry on Friday.
In an extraordinary six-hour evidence session, Mr Salmond called for a sweeping clear-out at the top of Scottish public life after a series of damning failures in the Government and party he once led.
He said Ms Sturgeon's husband, Peter Murrell, and other senior figures in the SNP should lose their jobs for maliciously plotting against him.
Ms Sturgeon said today's coronavirus briefing will be led by Ms Freeman.
However she said she will give tomorrow's Covid update in the Scottish Parliament as normal.
She tweeted: "Today’s @scotgov Covid briefing at 12.15pm will be led by @JeaneF1MSP - amongst other matters, she will give an update on the Brazilian strain cases identified in Scotland.
"I’ll give tomorrow’s update from @ScotParl."
