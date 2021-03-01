Donald Trump has returned to the spotlight with his first public speech since losing the US election to Joe Biden.

In his first speech since Democrat Mr Biden became president, Trump hinted that he might run for office again in 2024.

But he ruled out launching his own political party, telling a conservative conference in Florida that it would split the Republican vote.

READ MORE: Bizarre moment US Senator Ted Cruz ends speech 'quoting William Wallace' by yelling "Freedom"

Mr Trump strongly criticised his successor, saying US policy had gone from "America first to America last".

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is the country's largest meeting of conservative activists and politicians, and usually gives insight into the direction of the Republican Party.

In his CPAC speech, Mr Trump repeated his false claims that he lost November's election to the Democrats because of electoral fraud and he hinted at another run in 2024, saying: "Actually you know they just lost the White House. But who knows - who knows? I may even decide to beat them for a third time, OK?"

READ MORE: Donald Trump son Eric wants says family have invested millions at Turnberry

He excoriated the new administration, criticising Mr Biden for reversing his hard line on immigration and border security.

"We all knew that the Biden administration was going to be bad but none of us even imagined how just how bad they would be and how far left they would go," he told the cheering crowd.