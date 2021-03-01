Scots across the country have shared their images of Scotland's fiery skies, as the first day of March comes to a close.

It follows a February that saw some of the lowest temperatures of the UK’s winter season.

HeraldScotland: A couple take a photograph as the sun sets over Glasgow. Picture taken at the Valley, Maryhill | Colin MearnsA couple take a photograph as the sun sets over Glasgow. Picture taken at the Valley, Maryhill | Colin Mearns

Cold conditions from the east brought temperatures down to -23C at Braemar in Aberdeenshire on February 11, the lowest temperature in the UK since 1995 and the lowest in February since 1955, according to the Met Office.

But after a day of spring sunshine, Scots are now heralding in the springtime with pictures of the most incredible sunsets in Glasgow, Stirling, Argyll, Ayr and elsewhere.

HeraldScotland: Sunset behind Maryhill Burgh halls | Colin MearnsSunset behind Maryhill Burgh halls | Colin Mearns

Did you catch a glimpse of the flaming red sky where you are?