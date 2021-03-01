Scots across the country have shared their images of Scotland's fiery skies, as the first day of March comes to a close.
It follows a February that saw some of the lowest temperatures of the UK’s winter season.
Cold conditions from the east brought temperatures down to -23C at Braemar in Aberdeenshire on February 11, the lowest temperature in the UK since 1995 and the lowest in February since 1955, according to the Met Office.
But after a day of spring sunshine, Scots are now heralding in the springtime with pictures of the most incredible sunsets in Glasgow, Stirling, Argyll, Ayr and elsewhere.
Did you catch a glimpse of the flaming red sky where you are?
Spectacular cloud formation tonight as the sun set on the Ayrshire coast. #prestwick #scotland #sunset #ayrshire #sunsetphotography @disayrshire @BBCScotWeather pic.twitter.com/umxpCP8SW4— Campbell Quinn (@campbellqphotos) March 1, 2021
I reckon tomorrow will be a good day.— Steven Robson (@StevenRobson) March 1, 2021
🌅🌆🌇 #Glasgow #Scotland #Sunset #NoFilter pic.twitter.com/fWe2XmsePg
A few iPhone pics of the beautiful sunset over Loch Long in Cove Argyll Scotland 🌅💕🏴@WindyWilson88 @Argyll_IslesApp @StormHour #LochLong #Cove #Argyll #Scotland #RosneathPeninsula #MHHSBD #StormHour #IphonePhotography #Sunset #ABPlace2B #ScotlandisNow pic.twitter.com/9jkHcRyQa9— #ArgyllSeaGlass 🏴 (@ArgyllSeaGlass) March 1, 2021
Great sunset tonight! #glasgow #scotland pic.twitter.com/zqFgwVzqM2— sbailz (@sbailz74) March 1, 2021
Isle of Arran in all her glory 💗💜 pic.twitter.com/YTxpian9qW— Kmac (@plasticworldd) March 1, 2021
Sunset in Troon, south west Scotland.— Jonathan Rowson (@Jonathan_Rowson) March 1, 2021
Thanks to my mum(!) for sharing it. pic.twitter.com/wNSqpZvqF4
First vaccine done. Didn't feel a thing at all. Went and had a wee seat by the shore and took in tonights sunset. Aye its braw ♥ Have a good evening xx 💋#Scotland 🏴 #SunsetSky pic.twitter.com/EFatAtYFMn— Ooh LaLa x (@LadyLaLa_121) March 1, 2021
What a sky! #sunset #Stirling #Scotland @BBCScotWeather @bbcweather #StormHour @stv_weather pic.twitter.com/b8iccrMYjV— Onewomanandherdog (@1womanandadog) March 1, 2021
Beautiful sunset over Ayr racecourse tonight pic.twitter.com/kXAJqs9BeY— Jeanie Fae Scotland 🏴 (@Carolin10316793) March 1, 2021
Yipeeee #sunset #season has begun 🌅 #Inverclyde #Scotland #1stMarch #StDavidsDay #March pic.twitter.com/oetU2tVekU— Judith Haw (@Hawjjj) March 1, 2021
Tonight’s beautiful sunset over Loch Long in Cove Argyll Scotland 🌅💕🏴@WindyWilson88 @Argyll_IslesApp @StormHour #LochLong #Cove #Argyll #Scotland #RosneathPeninsula #MHHSBD #StormHour #Iphonevideo #Sunset #ABPlace2B #ScotlandisNow pic.twitter.com/3X3uirJABj— #ArgyllSeaGlass 🏴 (@ArgyllSeaGlass) March 1, 2021
Some sunset out there 😳 @Lauratobin1 @BBCScotWeather @metoffice— Gary 💙 #StayHomeSaveLives (@gbc123) March 1, 2021
Paisley, Scotland 👌 pic.twitter.com/JxIhre2HHv
Heck of a sunset behind #Stirling this evening... #Scotland pic.twitter.com/shNAOWN9sT— Willie Yeomans (@WillieYeomans) March 1, 2021
#sunset Gillean Beach, Achnacloich, Isle of Skye, Scotland 🏴 01/03/21 - 1800hrs @SeanBattyTV @angie_weather @ThePhotoHour @StormHour @carolkirkwood @VisitScotland pic.twitter.com/dbfnMGp6Qr— James MacInnes (@Macinnesplant) March 1, 2021
Tarskavaig, Cuillins, Rhum, Scotland 🏴 #sunset @SeanBattyTV @angie_weather @StormHour @ThePhotoHour @carolkirkwood @VisitScotland pic.twitter.com/rqRr3YmVXF— James MacInnes (@Macinnesplant) March 1, 2021
