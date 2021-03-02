JOHN Swinney has admitted the Scottish Government had “reservations” about defending its costly legal fight with Alex Salmond months before it finally threw in the towel.

The deputy first minister confirmed the Government was aware of what would prove a fatal flaw in its case as early as October 2018, yet persisted until it collapsed entirely.

The statement could back up Mr Salmond’s claim that the Government prolonged its doomed defence longer than was legally justifiable and abused public money.

Mr Swinney today argued there were “good public policy grounds” for continuing the defence action, but did not say there were good legal grounds for doing so.

The admission comes in a letter to the Holyrood inquiry into the Salmond affair hours before the Government publishes its legal advice on the case.

After months of refusals, Mr Swinney last night agreed to release “key” legal advice on the case after it was clear he would lose a no confidence vote in parliament.

In his letter, Mr Swinney portrayed the U-turn that will save his job as acting out of concern for the public interest.

He said publication of the advice was justified by the “exceptional circumstances” of public confidence being undermined in the the parliament, Government and justice system - a situation the opposition blames on the SNP's secrecy and obstruction in the first place.

The inquiry is looking at how the Government bungled a probe into sexual misconduct allegations made against Mr Salmond in 2018.

The former First Minister had the exercise set aside in a a judicial review in January 2019, showing it had been “tainted by apparent bias” and getting £512,000 in legal costs.

The Government’s cardinal mistake was to appoint an investigating officer who had been in prior contact with his accusers instead of someone unconnected.

It has since emerged that Government lawyers knew of the prior contact by late October 2018, but the Government did not concede until January 2019.

Mr Salmond claims the Government prolonged the defence unreasonably, wasting public money, and only gave up when their external counsel threatened to quit.

He also claims Nicola Sturgeon broke the ministerial code by persisting with the case in the face of legal warnings, squandering taxpayers’ cash in the process.

The inquiry has tried for months to get the Government’s legal advice to see if this is the case, but Mr Swinney refused, despite two votes in parliament for disclosure.

He cited the Government’s legal privilege and the long-standing convention that advice to ministers is secret.

However the Scottish ministerial code allows disclosure of legal advice in the public interest if the law officers consent to a request from ministers to release it.

The SNP Government has already released legal advice to three judge-led inquiries.

After the Tories tabled a no confidence vote at Holyrood, and the other opposition parties agreed to back it, putting his job in the line, Mr Swinney changed his position.

In a new letter to the inquiry this morning, he said the advice would be published this afternoon, but did not say whether it would be full or partial.

He wrote: "As the Committee [of inquiry] is aware, there is no existing precedent for the Scottish Government to waive legal privilege in the circumstances of litigation and I have been concerned about the potential risk of creating a new precedent that would impact on the ability of future administrations to receive candid and confidential legal advice.

“However, over recent days there has been public debate about the ability of the Parliament to hold the Government to account.

“Accusations have also been raised with the Committee, without evidence, about the reasons why the Government continued to defend the judicial review until it was conceded on a single ground in January 2019.

“I am concerned that this debate and the accusations, if not responded to, could impact negatively on public confidence in the Parliament, Government and even our justice institutions.

“I have determined therefore, consistent with the terms of section 2.40 of the Scottish Ministerial Code, that, in these exceptional circumstances, the balance of public interest now lies in releasing to the Committee and for publication the contents of legal advice received by the Government during the judicial review, in particular the contents of advice from external Counsel.

“The Law Officers have provided their consent that there are compelling reasons for disclosure in these specific circumstances.

“The documents confirm that, whilst reservations were raised about the judicial review following the identification of the issue of prior contact with the complainers in late October, there were good public policy arguments and reasonable grounds for the Government to continue to defend the judicial review and to seek a determination from the Court on the matters raised, until the events of late December 2018.

“Subject to completing the necessary legal notifications, in line with our statutory obligations, we aim to release the material to the Committee on Tuesday afternoon.”

The timing means the material will be made public after the Government's top law officers, the Lord Advocate James Wolffe QC, gives his evidence this morning.