A potential Banksy artwork has appeared on the side of a wall at Reading Prison.
The art shows a prisoner escaping on a rope made of bedsheets tied to a typewriter.
It is thought that the escaped prisoner is meant to resemble famous inmate Oscar Wilde, who was housed in the prison between 1895 and 1897.
The artwork comes amid campaigns to turn the former jail into an arts hub, rather than seeing the jail sold off for housing.
The prison has been derelict since 2013 and was put up for sale by the government in 2019.
Reading East MP Matt Rodda said: "I'd like to thank Banksy, or whoever else painted this, for their support for the campaign to save Reading Gaol... This unique historic building should be saved for future generations."
