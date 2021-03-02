Ant Middleton has been dropped by Channel 4 with the broadcaster saying they will not work with the SAS: Who Dares Wins star due to his personal conduct.

Middleton faced criticism last year after making comments regarding the Black Lives Matter movement and Covid-19 not 'being a serious threat'

In a now-deleted tweet posted in June last year, Middleton wrote: “BLM and EDL are not welcome on our streets, absolute scum. What a great example you are to your future generation. Bravo.”

His comments saw him removed from Soccer Aid despite an apology video where he said he was "anti-racist and anti-violence" after deleting the tweet.

A spokesperson for Channel 4 said: "Ant Middleton will not be taking part in future series of SAS: Who Dares Wins. Following a number of discussions, Channel 4 and Minnow Films have had with him in relation to his personal conduct it has become clear that our views and values are not aligned and we will not be working with him again."

After 5 incredible years I’ve decided it’s time to move on from SAS Who Dares Wins UK. Big respect to my fellow DS – it’s been a journey I’ll never forget. Thanks to everyone that took part and made the show what it is. Really excited about the future and what’s coming this year. pic.twitter.com/m5dmkDfesJ — Ant Middleton (@antmiddleton) March 1, 2021

In March last year, Middleton backtracked on comments he made about the coronavirus pandemic after he urged people to “carry on as normal”.

He told his social media followers to not “be a sheep” and said he did not believe Government advice to self-isolate applied to him because he is “strong and able”.

Middleton later said he had been “a bit insensitive towards the magnitude, the scale, of the crisis that’s happening in the UK”.

SAS: Who Dares Wins sees civilians put through gruelling military training exercises to test their psychical and mental strength.

Middleton also presented the programme’s celebrity spin-off, which has featured famous faces including reality star Joey Essex, former glamour model Katie Price and ex-footballer Wayne Bridge.