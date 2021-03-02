Friends and family of footballer Chris Mitchell have told how clubs throughout Scotland have improved mental health awareness and support following his tragic death.

Chris, who played for Falkirk, Bradford City, Queen of the South and Clyde, took his own life in May 2016 after suffering depression following the end of his career due to injury.

The Chris Mitchell Foundation was set-up by his father Philip and sister Laura following his death and has teamed up with the SPFL Trust to offer Mental Health First Aid Training (MHFAT) to managers, coaches and team staff.

In a short film about their work released on Tuesday, Rangers star Scott Arfield – a close friend and former teammate of Chris – told how his death is having an impact in Scottish football.

He said: “I see it in the Changing Rooms now, people talk, people are far more open, there's no doubt what happened to Chris has changed things massively.



“Chris was my best friend, he is sorely missed by all of us, every day. But, he will always be remembered. He was so popular and a pleasure to be around.

“It’s not easy to think about the circumstances around his tragic passing but I am hopeful that our charity work underlines the importance of mental health awareness and training to break the stigma.

“No matter who you are, or the circumstances you face, please don’t give up and speak to people around you for support.”

Chris Mitchell took his own life at the age of 27

All 42 SPFL clubs have now enrolled staff in the mental health training, with an average of five employees from each club completing the course.

According to the SPFL Trust, more than 600 people have completed the course in total, including delegates from all levels of the men’s and women’s game.

The course aims to equip staff with the skills to provide initial support, prevent the problem from getting worse and provide tools for giving comfort.

This includes training in talking about suicide and recognising signs of mental health problems.

Chris’s father Philip Mitchell said: “We miss Christopher every day and set up the foundation in his memory. We want to prevent other families from having to go through the pain that we've been through in recent years. No one should have to experience the loss of a loved one to suicide.



“The Mental Health First Aid Training programme has been an enormous success, with over 600 people trained. This is at all levels in the SPFL, Women’s football, and the grassroots game.



“I want to thank the people that have taken part. You’re helping Scottish football to have a conversation that is desperately needed. It is people like you who give us hope.

“Things are changing in the conversation around mental health, and there is no going back.”

The new film - Mitch: What Happened Next? – is a follow-up to the Mitch documentary from February 2018 which featured Chris’s friends, including Arfield, discussing his tragic death at the age of 27.

It explains the impact his death has had on the game and the positive steps that are being taken to learn from what happened.

Bernadette Malone, chair of the SPFL Trust, said: “The SPFL Trust is committed to using the power of football to enable a change in conversation, because we know talking can save lives.



“Our partnership with the Chris Mitchell Foundation was born out of tragedy, and we know that his family mourn his passing every day. But from that darkness there has been some light. Scottish football is now talking about mental health.



“There is still so much to do, as recent trends show us. No death by suicide should ever be inevitable, and so we will continue to support and build programmes that use football for good.”

Samaritans are available to offer support, day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org.