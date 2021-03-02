Gordon Elliott has been temporarily banned from racing in the UK after a picture emerged of him sitting on a dead horse.

The Irish trainer, who has trained the winner of the Grand National three times, was pictured on top of a dead horse.

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) has started an investigation and the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has banned him until it is completed.

Elliott, 43, apologised for the incident which he called a "moment of madness" telling the Racing Post that he say down on the horse "without thinking" ion order to take a phone call.

He said: "It is indefensible. Whether alive or dead, the horse was entitled to dignity.

"A moment of madness that I am going to have to spend the rest of my life paying for and that my staff are suffering for.

"I will be punished, I fully understand that. But it absolutely breaks my heart to read and hear people say that I have no respect for my horses.

"That couldn't be further from the truth.

"My whole life has revolved around horses since I was a child. I know nothing else. Horses are all I have. I came from nothing and built a dream.

"When your world starts crumbling in front of you, it's a scary place to be.

"I just hope people can understand how truly sorry I am and find some way to forgive me for what I have done."

A statement from the BHA read: "The British Horseracing Authority will not allow the Irish trainer Gordon Elliott to race horses in Britain whilst the Irish authorities investigate an image that appeared on social media over the weekend.

"The BHA, which regulates racing in Britain, will use powers under its own rules to refuse to allow horses trained by Mr Elliott to race in Britain pending consideration of the outcome of the Irish investigation."

Elliott became a Grand National-winning trainer in 2007 with Silver Birch, and then with Tiger Roll in 2018 and 2019.