THE long wait is over. Scotland are finally heading to a major tournament for the first time since 1998.

Back in November David Marshall was the hero as he saved Aleksander Mitrovic's penalty to send the national team to the European Championships.

Marshall’s heroics sent the nation into a boogie frenzy and we are now just over three months away from the opening group stage fixture against the Czech Republic at Hampden Park.

To mark the monumental qualification for Euro 2020, The Herald are delighted to announce that Alex McLeish, Gordon Strachan and Shelley Kerr have joined our team to give their exclusive insight for Herald subscribers into all things Scotland ahead of the tournament.

SUBSCRIBE NOW TO NOT MISS A SINGLE ARTICLE: www.heraldscotland.com/subscribe

McLeish and Strachan managed the Dark Blues before Steve Clarke, while Kerr guided the women’s side to their first World Cup in 2019 during her three-year spell as manager.

Our new team of columnists will look back at their tenures, discuss the challenges facing current manager Steve Clarke and also rate players’ chances of making the 23-man squad for the tournament.

The Herald are thrilled to welcome three of the biggest names in Scottish football management to our team and their opening pieces will begin from this week.

Gordon Strachan said: “I’m delighted to join the Herald as a columnist ahead of the Euros this summer. It is an exciting time for the Scottish national team and I look forward to previewing the tournament for readers ahead of our first match in June.”

Alex McLeish commented: “The excitement is starting to build ahead of the Euros this summer and I am looking forward to working with the Herald ahead of the tournament. I can’t wait to see how Steve and the players get on, the countdown is very much on for the first match against the Czech Republic on June 14.”

Shelley Kerr added: “Like everyone else I am so excited for the start of the European Championships this summer. It has been a long time coming but I’m sure it will be worth the wait. I am delighted to join the Herald team and I look forward to giving my views and opinions ahead of the tournament.”

