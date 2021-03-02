The BBC has opened applications for their Scottish Parliament election debates.
The corporation is looking for people from across Scotland to take part in their voter panel and ask questions to those taking part in the build-up to the elections in May.
Only those who are eligible to vote in the Scottish elections will be able to take part and must be available with advanced notice, from March to May 2021.
Applicants will be asked if they are involved in political activism, are a member of a political party, how they voted in the Scottish independence referendum in 2014, how they would vote in a future referendum, and how they voted in the EU referendum in 2016.
Currently, the vote is scheduled to take place on May 6. When asked previously on whether or not the election will be delayed, Nicola Sturgeon said there was “no reason” why the vote could not go ahead as planned.
No details or format has been revealed to the BBC Scottish Election debates.
You can find the application details HERE
