More than 50 per cent of all adults in the Western Isles have now received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

NHS Western Isles is now turning its attention to those aged 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions.

A total of 11,316 people have now received their first dose, while more than 700 islanders have now received both doses.

Health officials say they are now asking younger residents to get ready and roll up their sleeves as they start inviting those eligible by telephone.

They say it is "a very large group" but are working as quickly as possible to vaccinate everyone eligible in line with the vaccine supply available.

NHS Western Isles Chief Executive, Gordon Jamieson, said progress has been "encouraging".

He said: “In the Western Isles, we have had a very high uptake of the vaccine, which is encouraging, and we have now vaccinated 50.4 per cent of all adults (11,316 individuals in total) in the Western Isles, which is the highest vaccination rate in Scotland.

“We are also progressing well with second vaccinations, and over 700 second doses have already been administered.

Meanwhile, NHS Western Isles is continuing to vaccinate those aged 60 or over, unpaid carers, and those who are shielding.

They are also progressing second doses for those now eligible.

"Please get it"





Mr Jamieson added: “We continue to make excellent progress but the speed at which we can offer appointments in dependent on the vaccine supplied to us, so we would ask for your patience as we continue with this very important programme."

“We would also ask that, if you are invited forward for the vaccine, that you please get it.

"It provides the best protection against COVID-19. Please in the meantime, ensure that you continue to follow all the precautions in place, regardless of whether or not you have been vaccinated, as there is still the potential that you could spread COVID-19 to others.”

Who is eligible in the 16-64 ‘at risk’ group?

Chronic respiratory disease

Chronic heart disease and vascular disease

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic liver disease

Chronic neurological disease

Diabetes mellitus

Immunosuppression Asplenia or dysfunction of the spleen

Morbid obesity

Severe mental illness

Latest coronavirus statistics for Scotland

Scotland has recorded 33 deaths from coronavirus and 542 positive tests in the past 24 hours, Scottish Government figures show.

It brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 7,164.

The latest statistics show 203,012 people have tested positive in Scotland, up from 202,470 the previous day. The daily test positivity rate is 4.4%, down from 4.5%.

Of the new cases, 158 are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 104 in Lothian and 101 in Lanarkshire.

There are 784 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, down 40 in 24 hours, and 71 patients are in intensive care, no change.

A total of 1,634,361 people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine as of Tuesday morning and 84,445 have received their second dose.