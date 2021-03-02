Dr. Seuss Enterprises has today announced that it will no longer publish six books because of racist and insensitive imagery.
The books, which include And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street, If I Ran the Zoo, and The Cat's Quizzer "portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong," the company said.
The decision has been met with divided reactions, with some condemning "cancel culture".
But a statement released by the entreprise stressed the decision came as a result of its commitment to action and inclusion.
It read: "Today, on Dr. Seuss’s Birthday, Dr. Seuss Enterprises celebrates reading and also our mission of supporting all children and families with messages of hope, inspiration, inclusion, and friendship.
"We are committed to action.
"To that end, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, working with a panel of experts, including educators, reviewed our catalog of titles and made the decision last year to cease publication and licensing of the following titles: And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street, If I Ran the Zoo, McElligot’s Pool, On Beyond Zebra!, Scrambled Eggs Super!, and The Cat’s Quizzer.
"These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.
"Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’s catalog represents and supports all communities and families."
