A MAN has died after being hit by a train on a Scottish railway line.
ScotRail announced this afternoon that someone had been struck on the tracks between Kilmarnock and Dumfries.
Services between the two towns were temporarily halted as emergency services attended the scene.
A ScotRail spokesperson said: "Sadly, a person has been struck by a train between Kilmarnock and Dumfries.
"The emergency services are on their way, no trains will be able to run between these stations for now."
It was later added that the line had reopened.
British Transport Police confirmed that the man hit by the train was pronounced dead.
A spokesperson said: "Officers were called at around 4.45pm to reports of a man struck by a train.
"Officers from British Transport Police and Police Scotland attended the incident.
"Unfortunately the man was pronounced dead.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious.
"A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."
