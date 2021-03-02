Nicola Sturgeon is set to give evidence tomorrow at Holyrood as part of the Alex Salmond inquiry.

The First Minister will face a number of questions from MSPs investigating the Scottish Government's inquiry into complaints against Salmond.

Here's everything you need to know to keep up with the latest news.

- What time will Nicola Sturgeon appear?

Nicola Sturgeon will give evidence tomorrow (Wednesday 3 March) at 9am.

The session is expected to last several hours.

- Where can I watch her evidence session?

You can watch the inquiry on the Scottish Parliament's TV service at scottishparliament.tv.

You can watch the inquiry on the Scottish Parliament’s TV service at scottishparliament.tv.

BBC Scotland also announced it was changing its normal schedule to feature the First Minister's evidence session to the Holyrood committee.

It will be broadcast live from the BBC Scotland television channel from 9am.

Failing that, you can catch proceedings on YouTube.

- What is Nicola Sturgeon expected to say?

It's expected she will be under pressure to answer a number of questions from investigators - many of which are likely to focus on the timeframe of her knowledge regarding sexual harassment allegations against Mr Salmond.

The former First Minister previously accused Ms Sturgeon of breaching the ministerial code, and accused her of misleading the Scottish Parliament.

Nicola Sturgeon has repeatedly denied this.

Commenting on the Conservatives’ statement regarding a confidence motion, a spokesperson for the First Minister said:

A spokesperson for the First Minister said she will address "all of the issues raised - and much more besides".

- Calls to resign

It comes as The Scottish Conservatives are calling on Nicola Sturgeon to resign after the Scottish Government published legal advice related to the botched investigation into allegations of sexual harassment by Alex Salmond.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney agreed to hand over legal advice under threat of a no-confidence vote, and acknowledged “reservations were raised” by government lawyers about the way allegations about Mr Salmond were investigated.

The Scottish Government launched an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment by the former first minister, but it was found to be unlawful, unfair and “tainted by apparent bias” because of prior contact between the investigating officer and two of the women who complained.

Redacted legal advice published by the Scottish Government on Tuesday evening showed that lawyers advised them in September 2018 that there “is a real risk that the court may be persuaded by the petitioner’s case in respect of the ground of challenge based on ‘procedural unfairness’.”

On December 6 2018 legal advisers told ministers that in their view the “least worst option” would be to concede the petition.

They wrote: “We understand how unpalatable that advice will be, and we do not tender it lightly.

“But we cannot let the respondents sail forth into January’s hearing without the now very real risks of doing so being crystal clear to all concerned.”

The Tories said they will submit a vote of no confidence in Ms Sturgeon.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said: “Credible witnesses have now backed up Alex Salmond’s claims and the legal advice shows the Government knew months in advance that the judicial review was doomed, but they still went on to waste more than £500,000 of taxpayers’ money.

“There is no longer any doubt that Nicola Sturgeon lied to the Scottish Parliament and broke the ministerial code on numerous counts.”

He added: “The weight of the evidence is overwhelming. Nicola Sturgeon must resign.

“We will be submitting a vote of no confidence in the First Minister.”

"Utterly irresponsible"





A spokesperson for the First Minister said: “The First Minister will address all of the issues raised – and much more besides – at the committee tomorrow, while the independent adviser on the ministerial code will report in due course.

“But to call a vote of no confidence in the middle of a pandemic, before hearing a single word of the First Minister’s evidence, is utterly irresponsible.

“It is for the public to decide who they want to govern Scotland and – while we continue to fight the covid pandemic – with the election campaign starting in just 20 days, that is precisely what they will be able to do.”