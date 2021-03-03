An asymptomatic test centre is opening in Falkirk today which will allow people with no symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested for the virus.

The test centre will be launched at Polmont Sports Centre and will be accessible to residents in the Falkirk Council area.

It will be operating from 10am to 8pm, Wednesday through to Sunday each week and will function on a drop-in basis.

The test takes approximately half an hour and results are sent by phone or text the same day.

NHS Forth Valley’s Director of Public Health, Dr Graham Foster, said: “We are still seeing a high level of coronavirus cases in Forth Valley and we know that many people with Covid-19 don’t experience any of the common symptoms.

“This new Asymptomatic Testing Site in Polmont will make it easier and quicker for people who live and work in the local area, who don’t have any symptoms of Covid-19, to get tested to ensure they are not able to spread the virus to friends, family or colleagues without realising it.”

Dr Foster stressed that anyone presenting with symptoms of the virus, however mild, must not to attend the Polmont centre but should instead book a test through NHS inform or by calling 0300 030 2713.

Leader of Falkirk Council, councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, said: “Almost one in three of those who have COVID-19 do not display any of the usual symptoms and asymptomatic testing is a vital tool to help stop the spread of the virus.”

Anyone who receives a positive test result will be asked to self-isolate, and dedicated support will be made available including food packages and financial support.

The centre will be run by military personnel for the initial few weeks and then by Falkirk Community Trust - who will maintain safety measures.

It is expected to remain open until at least May 17.