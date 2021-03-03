Nicola Sturgeon has begun her evidence to he Holyrood committee investigating the handling of harassment claims against former First Minister Alex Salmond.
She has insisted it was “absolutely right” that the Scottish Government investigated complaints made against her predecessor, and to have the “spotlight shone on historic workplace harassment in late 2017 was long overdue”.
And she said at that point it was “absolutely right at that time for my government to review its processes, consider any weaknesses and gaps in them and put in place a procedure that would allow complaints, including those of an historic nature, to be investigated”.
She has denied intervening in the investigation, which has been one of the claims against her.
