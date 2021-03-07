From star serves to elegant wines and champagne, treat your mum to one of these top drops, says Sam Wylie-Harris.

Something we've become a dab hand at - fixing our own drinks.

But with Mother's Day brunches and champagne afternoon teas, or swooning over sumptuous interiors in an Insta-worthy boutique bar while sipping cocktails all off the cards right now, it's just as well!

A second Mother's Day in lockdown means one thing - this year, mums deserves double the fuss. And while you may not be able to celebrate this special day together, there's a sense of optimism as we reach out, raise a glass, and show our mums how much they mean to us.

Here's our top picks for Mother's Day...

1. Chambord Premium 'French Martini' Golden Cocktail Making Gift Set, £47.50, Amazon

Who wouldn't want to crown the day with a fruity, French martini made with Chambord, the iconic black raspberry liqueur that tastes as good as it looks? Exquisitely presented in this glamorous gift set, mum's mixology essentials include a gold cocktail shaker, measuring jigger and stirrer, two delicate glass coupes, two mini bottles of Finlandia Vodka and the velvety smooth Chambord, with its regal, orb shaped bottle. All she needs to do is add 20ml Chambord, 40ml vodka, 60ml pineapple juice, shake the ingredients over ice (until nice and frothy) and strain into a chilled coupe. Ta-da!

2. Bathtub Gin Gift Pack with Enamel Mug, £34.95, Master of Malt

Brown paper, string and wax; we love the back to basics bottling of Bathtub small-batch gin - a Victorian apothecary springs to mind, while the enamel mug, illustrated with wild garnishes (not pictured), captures on-trend #cottagecore vibes too. Juniper forward with fragrant citrus and cardamom, notes of fresh orange peel and cinnamon become more pronounced when tonic's added - put the gin into a sour, and she'll be in for an extra treat. Here's the recipe for her to try at home...

Ingredients: 50ml Bathtub Gin, 50ml rhubarb and ginger syrup, 25ml lemon juice, 1 egg white, rhubarb ribbons to garnish.

Method: Add the ingredients to a cocktail shaker and dry shake (no ice). Then add ice and shake hard. Strain into a short glass and garnish with rhubarb ribbons. Divine through to the finish.

3. No3 Gin x Wildabout Gin & Garnish Bouquet, £85, Wildabout (nationwide delivery from March 8-13)

A showy bouquet celebrating the best of botanicals and blooms, Wildabout Flowers have teamed up with multi-award-winning No3 Gin, a classic London Dry with refreshing layers of juniper, citrus and spice, to whisk her away to a world of citrusy essence and sunshine. Clusters of fragrant mimosa and creamy white narcissus 'bridal crown' flowers are spiked with rosemary, mint, lavender, sage and thyme, so mum can pick her garnish, fresh from the bouquet. Recipe card included.

4. Grey Goose Espresso Martini Cocktail Kit Featuring Grey Goose Original 35cl, Patron X0 Cafe Coffee Liqueur 35cl, Minor Figures Cold Brew Coffee Can 20cl and Grey Goose Martini Glass, £39.76, Amazon

Nothing beats a classic coffee cocktail at home, especially when all the hard work's been done for you. Grey Goose have worked their magic in this mini martini cocktail kit - all that's left is to garnish the branded glass with three coffee beans and a pinch of salt.

Simply add 25ml Grey Goose Vodka, 25ml Patron XO Cafe and 25ml Minor Figures Coffee into a cocktail shaker. Shake vigorously and strain into a chilled glass. If she prefers hers less sweet, add more vodka and reduce the amount of Patron XO Cafe. Done deal.

5. 2 x ThinK 75cl - Prosecco and Pink Sparkling Pinot Grigio Rose, Italy, £39, ThinKwine

These two 'lite' sparkling wines contain less sugar and calories than the average glass of prosecco (75 calories and 0.83g of sugar per 125ml glass, compared with the typical 80 calories and around 1.5g of sugar), and taste deliciously refreshing as promised. The brand was created by British entrepreneur Katherine Jones, who spotted a gap in the market for lower-sugar fizz that doesn't compromise on taste.

6. Lucy's Wine The Spring Box, £72, Lucy's Wine

The ideal pressie for mums who want to broaden their wine horizons, Lucy's Wine offers carefully curated boxes that can be snapped up without having to commit to a monthly subscription. Natural, organic and sustainable, this months' bundle includes a Spanish white, French red, skin-contact 'orange' wine (term for maceration and time the grape skin stays in contact with the juice for additional tannin and flavour) and a sparkling. Each cited as vibrant, bright and ready to perk up the palate.

7. Adnams English Rose Crouch Valley 2019, England, £13.99, Adnams

Ok, so Crouch Valley doesn't have quite the same je ne sais quoi as the Cote d'Azur - but this rose feels just as swish as a Provencal pink, and shows some personality too. Not just rose petals and strawberries and cream, it also hints at fresh red fruits, a leafy blackcurrant note, with citrusy acidity lifting the wine and creating a clean, savoury freshness. Perfect with the first salad nicoise of the season, or seared scallops in a rose cream sauce if you're orchestrating her Mother's Day lunch.

8. Perrier-Jouet Mother's Day Special, from £75, Biscuit Boutique

We love this artfully styled collaboration between Perrier-Jouet and the Biscuit Boutique. A tasty treasure trove of salted-caramel biscuits illustrated with the iconic white anemones, created for the champagne house by Art Nouveau artist Emile Galle for their famous Belle Epoque flower bottle. Available in a box of nine or 16, the biscuits are coated in Belgian chocolate and pair perfectly with the floral, delicate nuances and citrusy freshness of their P-J Grand Brut Cuvee.

9. Checkmate Queen's Advantage Chardonnay 2016, Okanagan Valley, British Columbia, Canada, £82.10, Hedonism

This impeccable chardonnay comes from a boutique winery in the Okanagan Valley (250 miles east of Vancouver), where the first plantings date back to the early-1970s, cited as the oldest chardonnay vines in BC. Ages in French oak for 16 months, the wine is rich and creamy, with perfectly judged ripeness and concentration. Fit for a queen, if your mum appreciates a top-notch Burgundy blonde, she'll love the enticing aromas of passion fruit, papaya, lemon blossom and kiss of cream, beautifully ripened tropical fruits with hints of pineapple and caramel, a fine acidity and long, super silky finish. A diva that delivers.