A man is in a critical condition after being hit by a lorry in Motherwell.
The 39-year-old was struck by the lorry whilst crossing Kirkshaws Road, at its junction with North Road in Coatbridge, at about 11.40am on Tuesday.
Police and ambulance crews rushed to the scene, and the man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.
He is currently being treated for his injuries.
Hospital staff have described his condition as critical.
Sergeant Craig McDonald said: “I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time, who witnessed the crash to contact us as they may have information that will assist our investigation.
“I would also ask any drivers with dash-cam footage of the incident to come forward too.”
The 48-year-old driver of the lorry was uninjured.
