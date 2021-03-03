Scots “hold the answer” to whether the Tartan Army can get to Wembley when Scotland play England this summer, according to Health Secretary Jeane Freeman.

Ms Freeman urged football fans to continue to follow coronavirus rules and utilise vaccinations, to ensure fans can celebrate the national team “hopefully winning in the Euros”.

Scotland qualified for the rescheduled European Championships in November following a tense penalty shootout with Serbia.

Yet there are fears that the Tartan Army could be excluded from the event on June 18 - as under current Covid-19 restrictions fans remain unable to attend stadiums in Scotland.

However, Ms Freeman said the outcome will be determined by the compliance of Scots.

She told the coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh on Wednesday: “Part of who holds the answer to that question is actually all of us.”

“It’s all of us abiding by the rules, doing everything we can to make sure that the case numbers come down, the virus is suppressed.

“We try very hard, every step along the way towards that date in the summer - that we’re trying to do everything we can to make sure that the virus has no opportunity to transmit from one person to another - and when we are, as adults, called for that vaccination appointment, we take that up.

“Our intention is, supplies allowing, that we will have vaccinated every adult over the age of 18 in Scotland by the end of May.”

Ms Freeman concluded that June 18 is an “important and hopeful date to aim for” that with concerted efforts and the data continuing in the “right direction” - should see Scotland celebrating.