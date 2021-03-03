THE Treasury has unveiled the details of plans to invest millions in Scotland over the heads of Holyrood ministers.

The Levelling Up Fund, which the UK Government announced last week would rise by £800m to cover devolved administrations, will see Scotland receive at least £432m of investment in capital projects.

However the SNP has argued it is an attempt by Westminster to snatch power from Holyrood, and say that the funding should be added to Barnett Consequentials or be given to Scottish ministers to invest.

READ MORE: UK Government to spend millions in Scotland without Holyrood say-so as part of 'levelling up' agenda

Alister Jack, Secretary of State for Scotland, said the new fund was “true devolution”.

Today, alongside the Budget, the Treasury has released the details of how the new fund will work.

It explains that MPs will be expected to back one bid from their constituency which “they see as a priority”.

READ MORE: SNP accuses Westminster of 'power grab' over levelling up plans

Areas have already been ranked as level one, two or three depending on its ‘level of need’, and this, combined with the number of MPs in an area, will determine how much funding and for how many projects each area will receive, if any.

According to the Treasury, “where appropriate, the UK Government will seek advice from the devolved administrations as part of bid assessment in their geographic areas on shortlisted projects.”

In the first tranche of funding, projects focussing on transport, culture and regeneration and town centre investment will be considered.

Documents outline that MPs will have to “back” one bid in their areas, explaining:” We expect Members of Parliament, as democratically-elected representatives of the area, to back one bid that they see as a priority.

READ MORE: Alister Jack: Westminster's Scottish investment plans 'true devolution'

“The number of bids that a local authority in the first category can make will relate to the number of MPs in their area.

“Accordingly, local authorities can submit one bid for every MP whose constituency lies wholly within their boundary.

“Every local authority can submit at least one bid. Where an MP’s constituency crosses multiple local authorities, one local authority should take responsibility as the lead bidder and local areas should work together to designate that lead bidder.”

Projects bids for up to £20m can be submitted, while transport projects bids can be valued at up to £50m.