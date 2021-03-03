Mass testing is to begin in two Scots villages after the communities experienced a surge in cases.

Stirling Council will be deploying mobile Covid-19 testing centres in Plean and Cowie this week.

Anyone who lives and works in these communities is being asked to get tested at these sites - even if they have no symptoms of Covid-19.

Dr Graham Foster, Director of Public Health, NHS Forth Valley, said: “We have seen an increase in the number of positive cases in Plean and Cowie over the last few weeks and evidence of spread within the community and local households.

“I would therefore encourage local people to get tested even if they currently feel well as there is evidence that some people can have Covid-19 without displaying any of the common symptoms.”

The mobile units will be in place at Balfour Community Centre, Plean, on Thursday and Friday (4, 5 March), and at Cowie Primary School on Saturday and Sunday (6, 7 March).

Tests can be booked by visiting the Covid-19 testing section of the GOV.UK website or by calling 0800 028 2816 or 0300 303 2713.

Stirling Council Leader, Cllr Scott Farmer said: “While hope is on the horizon with the rollout of vaccines, the growing numbers of positive tests in some of our communities is a reminder that this virus has not gone away and remains a real threat.

“Some people with Covid-19 display no symptoms so getting a test at these mobile testing units is a vital tool to stop the spread and protect yourself and your community.

“I know lockdown and these tough restrictions get harder every day, but it’s more important than ever that we stick with them to get back to some form of normality as quickly as possible.

“Light is at the end of the tunnel so for the time being, please continue to stay at home as much as possible and remember the FACTS guidance.”

If you do not have any symptoms, when asked why you are requesting a test, please select the option: ‘My local council or health protection team has asked me (or someone I live with) to get a test, even though I do not have symptoms’.

Appointments will only be released at 6pm each evening for the following morning and in the morning at around 10am for appointments that afternoon.

People are asked not to turn up at the test centre without booking an appointment in advance to help avoid overcrowding and keep people safe.

Anyone attending should also wear a face mask or covering and observe the rules on physical distancing by staying at least 2 metres apart.