Climate change activists from Extinction Rebellion have scaled the roof of the Scottish Parliament in protest over 'timid' Climate Citizens Assembly.

The group say that the assembly, now in its sixth week, is frightened of "rocking the boat" and making decisive reccomendations on the seriousness of climayte change.

Extinction Rebellion were originally part of the assmebly, but withdrew over claims the body was too interested in protecting the statsus quo.

They want more evidence to be presented and for members to be allowed to "decide the level of transformation required".

The protest began at 8am

Justin Kenrick, one of the former members of the Stewarding Group, said: “There was never any evaluation of the seriousness of the climate emergency.

"There was a lot of focus on being fair to different sectors in Scotland but not fairness to those elsewhere in the world suffering now or to future generations. To be fair in that fundamental way you have to first assess how serious the emergency is, and the assembly never collectively had the opportunity to do that.”

Extinction Rebellion member Kate Dyer added: “This is the moment where we actually have a real chance of circumventing the status quo of traditional politics which is only committed to not rocking the boat.

"The citizens sitting in this assembly have a chance to respond to the root causes of this emergency and turn the ship around. We are asking assembly members to be bold.”