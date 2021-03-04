BBC Question Time returns once again tonight in what has been a week of high drama in UK politics.

It was announced this week that furlough has been extended as Rishi Sunak revealed the latest budget and the UK continued to battle the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

BBC One will once again show the corporation's flagship political show with Fiona Bruce once again hosting the political show amid a week that is not short of political discussion points.

We take a look at who is on the panel this week and what viewers can expect.

Kwasi Kwarteng

The UK government’s representative to discuss all things Budget and more is Kwasi Kwarteng. The Business Secretary is perhaps a logical choice to represent Boris Johnson’s government on the panel and said ahead of the budget that furlough and the VAT cut for hospitality firms will continue "while lockdown persists.

The MP for Spelthorne, who was elected in 2010 made headlines this week when he suggested that Scots should be able to hold a referendum if they decide they want to, saying: "It’s up to the Scottish people to decide when and whether they want a referendum." Asked if he agreed with Mr Johnson's comments, he said: "I’ve always thought that the issue of Scottish independence is something for the people in Scotland."

Kwarteng has never rebelled against the current government.

Lisa Nandy

The Shadow Foreign secretary will represent Labour on the BBC Question Time panel on tonight’s show. The MP for Wigan has been in office since 2010 and has followed most Labour MPs in the majority of her voting record. The MP, who ran for Labour leader last year, came third in the contest.

Last week, Nandy confirmed that Labour does not support an uplift in corporation tax and had been vocal in her criticism of the Conservatives ahead of the budget. The Labour MP has been critical of the Universal Credit system saying that the system does not work and last week made headlines recently after criticising the Prime Minister over the UK’s weapons deals with Saudi Arabia.

Extraordinary to hear the PM confirm the Government intends to take no action at all following an explosive declassified report which implicates the Saudi Crown Prince in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi #PMQs pic.twitter.com/5EIMUpPazU — Lisa Nandy (@lisanandy) March 3, 2021

Andy Palmer

Rather than three MPs Nandy and Kwarteng are the only MPs on the BBC Question Time panel this week. Andy Palmer, the former CEO of Aston Martin will also appear on the panel.

The former CEO has been influential in electric cars and led their development during his time as Nissan. Palmer advised earlier this year that the UK urgently planned for multiple factories to be built for batteries for electric vehicles and he has served as an advisor to the Government on exports. Palmer began his career as an apprentice at the age of 16.

Miatta Fahnbulleh

The Chief Executive for the New Economics Foundation will also be on the BBC Question Time panel following the Budget announcement. Fahnbulleh has already been critical of the Budget, writing in The Guardian yesterday: "While the chancellor did enough to support our economy in the short term, there wasn’t nearly enough to secure a recovery which puts people in a better position than when they entered the pandemic."

Fahnbulleh is a former Labour policy advisor.

Looking forward to taking part in @bbcquestiontime tomorrow to discuss #Budget2021 and more https://t.co/VBK1LxwoNM — Miatta Fahnbulleh (@Miatsf) March 3, 2021

Theo Paphitis

The former Dragons Den investor Theo Phaphtis will be the last person on the BBC Question Time panel this evening. The former Millwall chairman and owner of Rymans, Boux Avenue and Robert Dyas will complete the panel and give his views on the budget and more. Rymans recently placed a number of shop floor and head office workers on consultation amid ongoing restrictions across the UK, and could shed insight into the temporary measures introduced by the Chancellor in a bid to tackle the pandemic.